Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Secunderabad

The four polythene packs comprised 4,000 cigarettes, each packet containing 20 cigarettes, all of foreign origin

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Monday seized foreign cigarettes that were being smuggled from New Delhi to Secunderabad by train. Based on intelligence that foreign cigarettes were being smuggled from New Delhi to Secunderabad through parcels, Customs and Railways conducted a joint search of parcels at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The four polythene packs comprised 4,000 cigarettes, each packet containing 20 cigarettes, all of foreign origin. The parcel was booked from New Delhi to Secunderabad. The details of the consignee and consignor for the parcel was being ascertained and added that the market value of seized material was Rs 7 lakh approximately. Further investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .