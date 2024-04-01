Foreign tour: Show-cause notice served on teacher

As per the notice issued by District Educational Officer T Pranitha, Yadav was asked why action should not be initiated against him for touring a foreign country flouting norms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 07:09 PM

As per the notice issued by District Educational Officer T Pranitha, Yadav was asked why action should not be initiated against him for touring a foreign country flouting norms.

Adilabad: Officials of the Education department issued a show-cause notice against M Mahender Yadav, a School Assistant at the Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Bharampur village in Thalamadugu mandal on Monday.

As per the notice issued by District Educational Officer T Pranitha, Yadav was asked why action should not be initiated against him for touring a foreign country flouting norms. He was directed to provide his explanation within 10 days. Action would be taken against if he failed to give an appropriate answer to the notice as per rules of the Classification Control Appeal (CCA).

Also Read Adilabad: Education dept draws flak for failing to take action against teacher

Teachers unions were criticising the department for failing to take action against the teacher. Yadav had reportedly toured Bangkok without obtaining a mandatory no-objection certification (NOC) from the department from March 7 to 10 as part of a business trip.