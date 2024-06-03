Forest beat officer, watcher assaulted in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 04:49 PM

Mancherial: A forest beat officer (FBO) and watcher were injured after being assaulted by some youngsters who were allegedly in an inebriated condition at a check post at Thapalapur village in Jannaram mandal on Sunday night. The reason behind the assault is yet to be ascertained.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector Gundeti Rajavardhan said Dammannapet FBO Algam Sai Kumar and watcher Srinivas were injured on the head after being attacked by Adepu Shravan and Theegala Uday from Medaripet village in Dandepalli and some unidentified persons around 11 pm. Sai Kumar and Srinivas were shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet. Their medical condition was learnt to be stable. The assailants did not spare Sai Kumar and Srinivas even after they said they were forest officials, police said.

Based on a complaint received from the FBO, a case was registered against Shravan, Uday and some other persons. Investigations were taken up.