Forest department to develop grasslands in Kawal Tiger Reserve

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 13 June 2024, 06:28 PM

Hyderabad: After the relocation of 94 families from Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR), Forest officials are now laying focus on development of grasslands in the reserve for increasing the prey population and making it a permanent home for tigers.

With the relocation of 94 families from Rampur and Maisampet villages from Kaddampeddur mandal in the core of the reserve, the Forest department secured nearly 110 acres of land. From these, measures have been initiated for development of grasslands in 55 acres.

This apart, there is an existing water body, which is spread over five acres, which is also being developed further to make it convenient for the wild animals to quench their thirst.

During the next six months, emphasis would be laid on grasslands development in the reclaimed land. This was very crucial for the survival of wild animals, especially tigers and leopards in the reserve.

Though there was a considerable number of spotted deer in the reserve, development of grasslands would pave for increasing the sambar population as well, KTR Field Director Shantaram said.

It may be recalled that in “The Status of Leopards in India” report released by the union government recently, the leopard population within KTR limits was found to have come down from 42 to 19.

Across the State, the leopard population came down from 334 in 2018 to 297 in 2022. On the other hand, in Amrabad, the population went up from 94 to 121 within the reserve limits and from 160 to 178 in the tiger reserve.

Early this year, two tigers were found dead in the Kaghaznagar division of the reserve. A few tigers migrate from Maharashtra and Chattisgarh into Telangana and the tiger corridor via Kagaznagar division was crucial for comfortable movement of the wild cats in KTR limits.

However, encroachment of forest lands, especially in the Kaghaznagar division, was one impediment for tiger movement. Considering all these factors, efforts were being made to relocate people from the forest limits, especially the tiger entry points, he said.

This apart, wildlife protection was being intensified by deploying more tiger tracking teams, base camps and ensuring provision of water in several areas, the field director informed.

Relocated families taking up farming Meanwhile, the families, which were relocated from the two villages and rehabilitated at Maddigadaga village, were gearing up for cultivating lands from this monsoon season.

A colony was created on a piece of 12 acres of land near Maddipadaga village to house the displaced families. A total of 225 acres of agricultural land was identified for the purpose of rehabilitation for the villagers.

The 94 families, which selected the rehabilitation and housing package, were provided with two and half an acre of agricultural land and a pucca house each.

With monsoon rains lashing the State, already, a few people have started farming activities, he added.