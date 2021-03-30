Forest fires keep staff on their toes in Eturunagaram

According to the officials, nearly 450 forest fire incidents have been recorded in Mulugu district so far this summer.

Mulugu: With the mercury rising steadily in the State, incidents of forest fires have also been on the rise under the Eturunagaram Wildlife Sanctuary limits in the district, posing a threat to the flora and fauna. Though alert forest officials are taking all steps to prevent the fires with the help of volunteers (mostly local youth), the shortage of staff is keeping the officials on tenterhooks.

According to the officials, nearly 450 forest fire incidents have been recorded in Mulugu district so far this summer. “The staff of the Forest Department, from District Forest Officer (DFO) to Forest Beat Officers and other staff, are continually engaged in checking forest fires,” Forest Divisional Officer (FDO), Eturunagaram, Veenavani, told ‘Telangana Today’ on Monday.

“Since the forests in our State are deciduous forests, they shed leaves during summer making leaf-litters. This litter is very susceptible to fire. While some fires take place accidentally, some others occur due to deliberate attempts by people. However, the majority of these fires are ‘Ground Fires,’ which burn the leaves. We have to take steps to prevent them from becoming ‘Crown Fires,’ in which the crown of trees and shrubs burn, often sustained by a surface fire, and pose a grave threat to the forest,” she said.

