Forest officials demolish tribal huts in Mulugu

According to reports, the tribals were living outside the village in huts and on Sunday morning, about 15 forest officials came and forcefully evicted the tribals from their huts and demolished them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 07:38 PM

Repesentational Image

Mulugu: Forest officials on Sunday demolished huts of tribals of Shankarapalli village of Eturnagaram mandal of the district.

They even threw their belongings on the ground and warned that if they did not leave the place, action would be initiated against them.

The tribals have requested the government to intervene in the issue and provide them houses.