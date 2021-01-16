Forever Splendour, Augensteen, Agni shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: Forever Splendour, Augensteen, Agni, Ayur Shakti, Lightning Pearl, Sharp Mind, Egyptian Prince, Jarvis and Paladino impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m: Nefertiti (RB) 46, handy. Castlerock (RB) 47, moved easy. Nayadeep (RB) (From 1200/600) 47, eased up. That’s My Magic (RB) 46. moved easy. Bob Campbell (RB) 47.5, moved freely.

800m: Phenomenal Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Fantastic Show (RB) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Artistryy (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Bedford (N Rawal) 1-2, 600/46, more on hand. Aerial Combat (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Melting Ice (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Royal Valentine (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Best Buddy (BR Kumar) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Promiseofhappiness (Kiran Naidu) 57, 600/44, good. India Gate (RS Jodha) & Kapell Bruke (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 60/46,

pair handy. 3y-(Tenth Star/Sogno River) (RB) & 3y-(Planetaire/La Clenega) (K Mukesh) 58, 600/44, pair worked well. Art In Motion (G Naresh) & Zamazenta (Ajit Singh) 1-0, 600/44,

former finished 1L in front. Negress Princess (RB) & Key To Time (RS Jodha) 1-0, 600/44,

moved together. Angelita (RB) & 4y-(Planetaire/Hallow Ridge) (RB) 1-3, 600/46,

former showed out. 3y-(Sedgefield/Melody Island) (RB) & Wallop And Gallop (RB) 1-3, 600/46, pair moved easy.

1000m: Lightning Pearl (Laxmikanth) & Sharp Mind (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44,

pair pleased. Forever Splendour (Gopal Singh) & Always Success (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former in good form. Egyptian Prince (Laxmikanth) & Jarvis (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed. Southern Princess (Kuldeep Singh) & Marinetti

(SS Tanwar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former finished 1L in front. Dancing Doll (RB) &

3y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Choice House) (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, pair fit and well.

Augensteen (RB) & 3y-(Planetaire/Win And Enjoy) (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44,

former pleased. Keystone (Koushik) & Show Me Your Walk (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Mandala Bay (Ajit Singh) & Blink Of An Eye (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level. Horse O’ War (Trainer) & Greek’s Ace (RB) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43,

former handy. Indie (Gopal Singh) & 3y-(Air Support/Ark Royal) (SS Tanwar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair moved easy. Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Destined Dynamite (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, more on hand. Amyra (Ajit Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, note. Rapid Fire (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Warrior Suprme (Deepak Singh)

1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy. NRI Magic (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, not extended.

Lock Stella (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Balius (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/46, handy. Attica (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Princess Daniale (RS Jodha) & Be Crimson (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. 3y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Ximena) (RB) & A Hundred Echoes (RB) 1-16, 800/57, 600/43, former finished 1/2L in front. Southern Light (Ajit Singh) & Beautiful Luv (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44,

pair finished level. Siyavash (Gaurav Singh) & Solar Eclipse (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45,

pair fit and well. Paladino (G Naresh) & Winning Streak (Ajit Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44,

former finished 1L in front.

1200m: NRI Touch (Abhay Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved freely. Ayur Shakti (K Mukesh) & Moonlight Ruby (Afroz Khan) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43,

former to note.

