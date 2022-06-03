Forever Together fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Forever Together looks good in the Raja Of Bobbili Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III rated 40 to 65, 5 years old and over the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Blazing Engine 1, Gold Gray 2, Jai Vikram 3

2. Roman Power 1, Inexhaustible 2, Queenstown 3

3. Forever Together 1, Caracas 2, Garamond 3

4. Star Admiral 1, La Reina 2, Golden Ring 3

5. Ascoval 1, Lord Vader 2, Griffin 3

6. Stunning Beauty 1, Frederico 2, Ultimate Speed 3

Day’s Best: Ascoval.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

