Forever Together fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Forever Together looks good in the Raja Of Bobbili Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III rated 40 to 65, 5 years old and over the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Blazing Engine 1, Gold Gray 2, Jai Vikram 3
2. Roman Power 1, Inexhaustible 2, Queenstown 3
3. Forever Together 1, Caracas 2, Garamond 3
4. Star Admiral 1, La Reina 2, Golden Ring 3
5. Ascoval 1, Lord Vader 2, Griffin 3
6. Stunning Beauty 1, Frederico 2, Ultimate Speed 3
Day’s Best: Ascoval.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .