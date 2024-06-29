Former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod passes away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 02:41 PM

Adilabad: Former Adilabad MP and BJP leader Rathod Ramesh passed away while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad at Echoda mandal centre on Saturday. He was 59.

Ramesh was admitted to a private hospital when he had vomiting and upper gastrointestinal bleeding in Adilabad town on Friday night. He was being shifted to Hyderabad as his medical condition deteriorated. He is survived by a wife, a daughter and two sons.

Ramesh was elected as Khanapur MLA in 1999. He was Adilabad Zilla Parishad chairperson from 2006 to 2009. He won from Adilabad Lok Sabha segment by contesting on the ticket of Telugu Desam Party in 2009. He stood on the third position in Adilabad Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

He was defeated by TRS candidate Rekha Naik when he was in fray from Khanapur Assembly constituency on the ticket of the Congress in 2018. He then joined BJP in 2021. He was an aspirant of BJP ticket from Adilabad Parliament constituency in recent polls, but was denied.