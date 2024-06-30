Police raid pubs in Hyderabad for drug sales, consumption on Saturday

The checks were conducted with the help of specially trained dogs that sniff out different varieties of drugs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 08:44 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As part of the efforts to check the sale and consumption of drugs in city pubs, the west zone police conducted checks at different pubs on Saturday night.

The checks were conducted with the help of specially trained dogs that sniff out different varieties of drugs. The police teams of Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills stations also accompanied the canine unit during the search in the pubs.

The police officials said they will continue utilizing the sniffer dogs to check the drug menace in the city.