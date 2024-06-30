Indian Academy of Palliative Care, Telangana chapter launched in Hyderabad

IAPC, Telangana aims to ensure access and supply of pain relief medications to terminally ill patients in districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 06:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To establish an efficient system of palliative care and spread awareness about the importance of pain relief among terminally ill patients through palliative care services, the Telangana chapter of Indian Academy of Palliative Care (IAPC) has been launched here on Sunday.

Through IAPC, Telangana, healthcare facilities and voluntary organisations involved in palliative care, aim to ensure access and supply of pain relief medications to terminally ill patients in districts and coordinate with the State government on integrating palliative care at various levels of healthcare, a press release said.

The palliative care unit of MNJ Cancer Hospital, Basavataram Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&HI) and Sparsh Hospice played a leading role in the formation of State-chapter of IAPC. The governing body elected included Dr Gayathri Palat, Head, and Prof. Pain and Palliative Care wing, MNJ Cancer Hospital as its president, Dr K Praveen Kumar, palliative care specialist BIACH&RI, Secretary, Dr Anjaneyulu, Director, Home Care Services, Sparsh Hospice is Treasurer.

Others elected to governing body included Dr BV Manjula, Priya (volunteer), Dr Praneeth, Dr Shubha, Anusha Nurse), Eeshwar (Social Worker), Padma Nursing Incharge).