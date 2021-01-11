Former Bigg Boss contestant Sujatha takes up Green India Challenge

Television anchor and former Bigg Boss contestant Sujatha on Monday planted saplings at Jubilee Hills as part of the Green India Challenge.

Accepting the challenge from actor Noel Sean, Sujatha thanked TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating the Green Challenge.

“Green India Challenge started by Santosh Kumar has been working like a miracle. It is making people participate in it. He took inspiration from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Haritha Haaram which is aimed at increasing forest cover, abundant rainfall and thus bringing bounty harvest to farmers. I am happy to be part of this great initiative.

Everyone should take responsibility by planting more and more trees to save the earth,” said Sujatha further nominating folk singer Mangli, Monal Gajjar and Swathi Dikshit to continue the chain.

