Former Indian footballer Mir Sajjad Ali passes away

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 4:05 pm

Hyderabad: Former India football international Mir Sajjad Ali passed away here on Wednesday. He was 66. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Sajjad Ali, a resident of Zeba Bagh in Asif Nagar, played for BDL in the local league. He rose to prominence with his fine game as a left-winger. He was selected to play for India in 1977. The left-winger later on played for East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting.

Mourning his death, former international and coach Shabbir Ali said Sajjad was a crafty winger. “He could cut through the defence with his speedy runs and we enjoyed as a pair while playing for East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting and also for India,’’ he said.

Victor Amal Raj, also a former India international, said Sajjad impressed with his speedy runs on the left. “He had a good ball sense and sent lovely passes and crosses from the left.’’