Former IPS officer KR Nagaraju clinches Wardhannapet seat in political debut

Contesting as a Congress party candidate, Nagaraju secured a resounding win by defeating two-time incumbent MLA and BRS candidate, Aroori Ramesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Warangal: KR Nagaraju, a former IPS officer renowned for his courage and dedication in curbing Naxalism in north Telangana, has emerged victorious in Wardhannapet constituency in what was his political debut.

Contesting as a Congress party candidate, Nagaraju secured a resounding win by defeating two-time incumbent MLA and BRS candidate, Aroori Ramesh. Nagaraju triumphed with a significant margin of votes over Ramesh, who previously clinched overwhelming victories in both the 2014 and 2018 general elections.

Born to Munuswamy Karpan, an AR constable, who hails from Tamil Nadu, Nagaraju, a 1989 batch Sub-Inspector, shares a deep bond with the erstwhile Warangal district. From his days as a Sub-Inspector to donning the IPS badge, his journey was marked by service in various capacities across areas like Maoist-affected Parkal, Nekkonda, Mogullapalli, and notably, Wardhannapet itself in the erstwhile Warangal district.

He was a target for the left-wing extremists while in service.