Congress sweeps 10 out of 12 seats in erstwhile Warangal

In the composite Warangal district, the Congress party has achieved a significant victory, securing ten out of twelve assembly constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Warangal: In the composite Warangal district, Congress has made a sweeping impact, winning ten out of twelve assembly constituencies. Among the successful Congress candidates is former Minister Konda Surekha from Warangal East segment. However, the ruling BRS party managed to secure only two seats, with Palla Rajeshwar Reddy wresting the seat in Jangaon and Kadiyam Srihari emerging victorius in Station Ghannpur consitutency.

The defeat faced by prominent BRS candidates, including Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and former Minister DS Redya Naik, alongside MLA and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Nannapuneni Narender, Challa Dharma Reddy, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, and Banoth Shankar Naik.

If one were to take a closer look there are several significant victories for Congress candidates. For instance, Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy triumphed over Minister Dayakar Rao in Palakurthy, Dr Jatoth Ramachandru Naik from Congress defeated DS Redya Naik in Dornakal, and Congress candidate Dr Murali Naik Bhukya won the Mahabubabad seat by defeating Banoth Shankar Naik.

Furthermore, Congress candidate Donthi Madhava Reddy emerged victorious against Peddi Sudarshan Reddy in Narsampet constituency, and KR Nagaraju, a former IPS officer managed to win the seat from two-time MLA Aroori Ramesh in Wardhannapet.

This trend extended to other seats, with Congress candidate Dhanasari Anasuya, also known as Sitakka, winning against BRS candidate Bade Nagajyoti in Mulugu. Other notable wins include Revuri Prakash Reddy against Challa Dharma Reddy in Parkal, Konda Surekha against BJP candidate Errabelli Pradeep Rao in Warangal East, and Gandra Satyaranayana defeating BRS candidate Gandra Venakataramana Reddy in Bhupalpally.

In Warangal West, Congress candidate Naini Rajender Reddy secured the seat by defeating Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar. BRS candidate Kadiyam Srihari managed to secure victory against Congress candidate Singapuram Indira in Station Ghanpur, and BRS candidate Palla Rajeswar Reddy won over Congress candidate Kommuri Prathap Reddy.