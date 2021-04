By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Former Tourism and Tribal Welfare Minister Azmeera Chandulal passed away here, late on Thursday night.

He was a three-time MLA from Mulugu Assembly Constituency and a two-time MP from Warangal Parliament Constituency.

