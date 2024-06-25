Former Minister criticises Congress govt over delay in Rythu Bharosa

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy slammed the Congress leadership for not giving clarity on implementing the scheme, even seven months after coming to power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 07:25 PM

Former Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister S Niranjan Reddy criticised the State government over the uncertainty in implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He emphasised the need for disbursement of the promised Rs.7,500 per acre immediately in the wake of the sowing operations picking up pace due to the active monsoon in the State.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy slammed the Congress leadership for not giving clarity on implementing the scheme, even seven months after coming to power. He also demanded transparency on implementing crop loan waiver scheme, asking for details of farmers who have received loans less than Rs 2 lakh. He highlighted inconsistencies in the loan waiver promises, pointing out that the amount required has been reduced from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore.

He raised concerns about tenant farmers and whether they would be included in the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He criticised the government for delaying the issuance of new ration cards, suggesting that the regulations were a ploy to cut the cards.

The former Minister also targeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of indulging in self-promotion rather than implementing electoral promises. He criticised the Congress government for failing to deliver cash incentives to SC and ST students, calling it the largest deception of students and youth in the country’s history. He accused the Congress of celebrating the approval of the loan waiver without actual implementation and condemned the party for its ineffective opposition to the central government.