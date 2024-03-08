Former Minister Malla Reddy refutes speculations of him defecting to Congress

Meanwhile, Malla Reddy's son Bhadra Reddy who was rumoured to be in the fray to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, is learnt to have expressed his inability as he has no plans to enter the electoral fray.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 06:36 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy on Friday dismissed speculations of him leaving the party. Following a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, he called on BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party working president KT Rama Rao to dispel rumours of him defecting to the ruling Congress.

Accompanied by his son Bhadra Reddy, Malla Reddy met the BRS leadership and clarified that he has no intentions of joining the Congress or contesting for the Malkajgiri Parliamentary seat. He informed that his meeting with Vem Narender Reddy was to discuss issues related to the demolition of buildings owned by his son-in-law and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy. He pledged his loyalty and commitment to the BRS.

Also Read Telangana: Congress releases first list with four candidates for Lok Sabha elections

The municipal officials on Thursday demolished a few structures on the premises of two colleges owned by Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Two permanent buildings and six temporary sheds in the Aeronautical College and the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and Management (MLRITM) College at Dundigal were demolished as they were allegedly constructed on the land pertaining to an adjacent water body.

Meanwhile, Malla Reddy’s son Bhadra Reddy who was rumoured to be in the fray to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, is learnt to have expressed his inability as he has no plans to enter the electoral fray.