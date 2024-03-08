Telangana: Congress releases first list with four candidates for Lok Sabha elections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 10:03 PM

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday has released the first list of four candidates contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Suresh Kumar Shetkar has been finalized as the candidate from Zaheerabad, Raghuveer Kunduru from Nalgonda, Balram Naik Porika from Mahabubabad and Challa Vamshichand Reddy from Mahabubnagar, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday evening.

In all, the AICC has released the first list of 39 candidates across the country. However, before the AICC officially released the list, another list of 36 candidates, including Sunitha Mahender Reddy’s candidature from Chevella was circulated on different social media platforms.

As per the list, Vamshichand Reddy’s candidature from Mahabubnagar was kept on hold along with two candidates from Karnataka. Even before the AICC announced Vamshichand’s name, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had declared his candidature during a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on Wednesday.