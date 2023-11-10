Former Minister Sambhani Chandrashekhar, OU leader Manavatha Rai join BRS

BRS president and CM KCR formally inducted them into the BRS at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday, and asked them to strengthen the party in erstwhile Khammam district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Former Minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar, Osmania University student leader K Manavatha Rai, TPCC general secretary Edavelli Krishna and several other Congress leaders from erstwhile Khammam district joined the BRS.

The party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally inducted them into the BRS at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday, and asked them to strengthen the party in erstwhile Khammam district.

Meanwhile, BJP State executive committee member Janardhan Reddy, Congress leaders Nomula Prakash Rao, Jagadeeshwar, Praveen Lala, Md Shakir, BSP leaders Ramavath Ramesh Naik and Dharmapuram Srinivas, among others joined the BRS in the presence of the party working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the Congress is becoming synomous with anarchy by encouraging ‘cash’ politics in Telangana. He stated that those who were walking into Gandhi Bhavan with cash, were coming out with the party tickets. He accused the Congress of discriminating the backward classes and the minorities by making them promises and getting the work done, only to be denied due recognition during elections.

He reminded that Telangana was witnessing a 360 degree development and welfare which would continue further under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. “There are no Hindu-Muslim or Andhra-Telangana issues under Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership. There is a communal harmony and peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad fostering its growth by multi-fold,” he said.