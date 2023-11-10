Hoping for victory in polls, MLA aspirants tying mudupus at Kondagattu shrine

Aspirants are tying 'mudupus' at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple before filing nomination papers for their respective constituencies

Published Date - 09:48 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

File Photo

Jagtial: Despite the hectic schedule to campaign in their respective assembly constituencies, contesting candidates of various political parties are rushing to Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. It is not to either campaign on the temple premises or meet devotees. Aspirants are visiting the shrine to tie ‘Mudupu’ at the temple appealing to the presiding deity to help for their victory in the election.

A majority of the people believe that Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy would fulfil the aspirations of his devotees who will tie ‘mudupu’. So, devotees prefer to tie ‘mudupus’ to the presiding deity and make a promise to offer something to the deity their wishes were fulfilled.

If their wishes are fulfilled, devotees will visit the shrine and fulfil the promises made. It is a regular practice in the shrine. As the assembly elections are around the corner, the contesting candidates are leaving no stone unturned for their victory. Besides following various methods to attract voters, aspirants are also visiting temples.

As part of their efforts, candidates are tying ‘mudupus’ at Kondagattu temple appealing to the deity to help for their victory. Aspirants are tying ‘mudupus’ before filing nomination papers for their respective constituencies. Ministers T Harish Rao, Koppula Eashwar, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, Congress Choppadandi aspirant Medipally Satyam and others tied mudupus at Kondagattu shrine.