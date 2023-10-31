Former MP CM Kamal Nath claims many BJP leader will join Congress ahead of polls

Bhopal: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has claimed that many people from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were going to join the Congress party.

Nath made the remark while speaking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

“Many people from BJP are going to join Congress and they all will support the truth. They are understanding the sentiments of the voters of Madhya Pradesh so they wanted to join the Congress party,” Nath said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Onion price rise, the Congress leader said “The rise in onion prices is bringing tears to people’s eyes. This Onion inflation is one thing. Which inflation is not there in this state? The people of the state have suffered from inflation in the past years and now onion price rise has started.”

When asked about the Congress meeting held in Delhi on Monday evening, Nath said, “The meeting was held about the visit of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the state in view of forthcoming state assembly polls. Discussions were held regarding tours and meetings.” Earlier MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan attacked Kamal Nath alleging that Nath doesn’t even belong to MP.

“Madhya Pradesh is not Kamal Nath’s state. He does not have affection for MP. Calling Madhya Pradesh a ‘chaupat pradesh’ is an insult to the state and the people of the state. If he has political enmity with me, he should target me but the state…People will not tolerate the insult of the country or Madhya Pradesh” he said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.