Former Navodaya Vidyalaya joint director Vemuganti Rama Rao passes away in Hyderabad

He passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday after a brief illness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 03:37 PM

Hyderabad: Former joint director (retired) of Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan, New Delhi, Vemuganti Rama Rao has passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday after a brief illness.

In addition to being associated with Navodaya Vidyalaya for a long time, Vemuganti Rama Rao also held the post of Youth Co-ordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra Karimnagar and was even Advisor to Government of Uttaranchal.

The body of late Vemuganti Rama Rao will reach Karminagar on Sunday evening and the last rites will be performed on Monday morning.