Former Odisha CM Gamang, son Sishir quit BJP, likely to join BRS

The father-son duo, who joined the BJP in 2015 after quitting Congress, announced their resignation from the primary membership of the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang. (IANS Photo)

Hyderabad: Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir have resigned from the BJP. The two are likely to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi soon.

The father-son duo, who joined the BJP in 2015 after quitting Congress, announced their resignation from the primary membership of the party at a press conference at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Agency reports said they had sent their resignation letters to BJP president JP Nadda.

“I realised that I am unable to discharge my political, social and moral duty to my people in Odisha during the last several years. Hence, I tender my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP with immediate effect. Please accept the same,” the former Chief Minister said in his resignation letter.

Wednesday’s development comes after Giridhar Gaman, a nine-time MP as well, and Sishir, met BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad on January 13. Agencies quoted sources saying senior Gamang was likely to be appointed as the Odisha President of the BRS to lead the party in the 2024 elections, while Sishir was likely to contest the next poll on a BRS ticket.

Hinting towards his joining the BRS, Giridhar Gamang said: “I have come from a national party (Congress) to BJP, another national party. I will join another national party, which is yet to put its feet in Odisha.”

He also announced that he would not contest in elections anymore as he was ‘old’.

“My son Sishir will contest,” the tribal leader said.

The father-son duo also said their resignation stemmed from being humiliated within the BJP.

“Insult is tolerable but not humiliation,” the former Chief Minister said, while Sishir said the BJP had promised him a party ticket for the Koraput Lok Sabha seat in 2019. However, he was given a ticket for the Gunupur Assembly seat from where he lost.