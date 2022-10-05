Bharat Rashtra Samithi: The evolution of TRS into BRS

File Photo For nearly 14 years, the TRS played a crucial role in the Statehood movement by fighting for Telangana State in a democratic manner.

Hyderabad: The emergence of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001, and after 21 years, its transformation into a national party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, are both the result of decades of deep-rooted discontent and deprivation that the people of Telangana were subjected to. While the TRS was formed to fight for a separate statehood, “BRS” was created with an aim to bring qualitative development of all the States in the country.

Though the demand for a separate Telangana State was made repeatedly for several decades, the real momentum was built in 2001 when K Chandrashekhar Rao floated TRS as a new political party. In the 2004 elections, TRS, in alliance with the Congress, won 26 assembly and five Lok Sabha seats, thereby making its mark on the political firmament.

For nearly 14 years, the TRS played a crucial role in the Statehood movement by fighting for Telangana State in a democratic manner. In association with civic organisations, employees and other like-minded forces, the party came up with novel protests garnering nation-wide attention for fulfilling its objective of achieving Telangana State.

As people rallied to the call for a separate State by Chandrashekhar Rao, both the Congress and the BJP were compelled to support the Statehood demand. After achieving Telangana State in 2014, TRS emerged into a strong political force in the State by winning the first elections to the State Legislature with a thumping majority in 2014. K Chandrashekhar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the country’s youngest State. He won the second term in 2019 with an even higher majority.

After eight years of successful administration, Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to take up another fight – this time for the country. His foray into national politics is aimed to fight against the communal and divisive politics of the BJP. It is also intended to end decades of discrimination meted out to the people of all classes and reorient the administrative goals of the nation towards collective progress.