Former Ranji player Vijay Mohan Raj appointed HCAE director

Vijay Mohan Raj has been appointed as the director of the Hyderabad cricket Academy of Excellence, Gymkhana for a period of two years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Former Ranji cricketer Vijay Mohan Raj has been appointed as the director of the Hyderabad cricket Academy of Excellence, Gymkhana for a period of two years.

Vivek Jaisimha has been appointed as the head coach for senior category while Biju Nair will don the role of head coach for the juniors. The academy at Gymkhana will start functioning soon providing free coaching to talented cricketers.

Appointments: Director of Cricket, HCAE – Vijay Mohan Raj;

For Seniors: Head Coach: Vivek Jaisimha; Bowling Coach: Abhijit Chatterjee; Batting Coach: Md Ethesham Ali Khan; Fielding Coach: Nitin Anthony Thangaraj; Physio: Rajesh Boksham; Assistant Strength & Conditioning: A Ranjith Kumar; Video Analyst: E Krishna Reddy;

Juniors: Head Coach: Biju Nair; Bowling Coach: Ben Johnson; Batting Coach: Mohd Musharaf Khan; Fielding Coach: Mohd Sajjad Ali Junedik; Strength & Conditioning: N Subas Chandra Patro.

