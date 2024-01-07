Former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan calls on KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and his wife Vimala Narasimhan called on BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at the latter’s residence in Nandinagar here on Sunday. The couple, who inquired about the health condition of Chandrashekhar Rao, wished for his speedy recovery.

Narasimhan and his wife Vimala received a warm welcome from BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other senior leaders upon their arrival at the Nandinagar residence. Former ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eeshwar, MPs BB Patil and J Santosh Kumar were also present.

Later, they met Chandrashekhar Rao, his wife Shobha and other family members with whom they exchanged pleasantries and spent some personal time.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao thanked Narasimhan for his cooperation during the formation days of Telangana, highlighting the former Governor’s significant role in the State’s development. In a traditional gesture, the Chandrashekhar Rao couple felicitated the former Governor and his wife with silk clothes and extended their appreciation for the visit.