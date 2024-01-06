| Kcr Will Be In The Midst Of People Soon Harish Rao

KCR will be in the midst of people soon: Harish Rao

Harish Rao informed that Chandrashekhar Rao would make himself available to the people in Telangana Bhavan from February

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:54 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be in the midst of people very soon, former Minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday.

Addressing party functionaries at a preparatory meeting of the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency for the ensuing parliamentary polls at Telangana Bhavan, he said Chandrashekhar Rao was recuperating after his surgery and would be back in action in good health very soon.

He informed that Chandrashekhar Rao would make himself available to the people in Telangana Bhavan from February. He would be interacting with party activists and the general public on a day to day basis. He will be touring in the districts as well, Harish Rao said.

Stating that the Congress government was out to do away with the image of K Chandrashekhar Rao on the KCR kit, Harish Rao said though the new government might be successful in removing his picture from the kits, it was beyond its scope to wipe out his impression from the hearts of the people wherein he had left an indelible imprint.

The Congress government was firm on annulling the programmes and welfare schemes introduced by the BRS chief. Cancellations and postponement of benefits due to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes was the hallmark of the Congress government.

Ever since the Congress came to power, BRS workers and leaders were being targeted at different places. The party is gearing up to oppose and fight back the Congress on such excesses. BRS MLAs, if needed, will hire a bus and reach out to party men targeted by the Congress cadres, he said, adding that the people would revolt against the government unless it restrained itself from targeting BRS activists.

Referring to the delay in disbursal of the Rythu Bandhu assistance, he said farmers were waiting for the Rabi installment of the assistance with their fingers crossed.

Terming the party’s disappointing performance in the just concluded assembly polls as just a speed breaker, he said the BRS was playing the role of an opposition party .

Despite all provocations, it has been constructive in its approach. By all means the BRS should grab the Peddapally parliamentary constituency.

“Don’t lose heart. Good days are ahead,” he asserted.