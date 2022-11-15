Tickets for India’s first-ever street circuit race, ‘Indian Racing League’ to be held at Hyderabad, out now

| Tickets For Indias First Ever Street Circuit Race Indian Racing League To Be Held At Hyderabad Out Now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is all set to host the first race of the inaugural edition of India’s street circuit races, ‘Indian Racing League’, at the Hussain Sagar Lake, on November 19 and November 20.

The passes for the two-day weekend event are out. They have released two categories of passes: Regular Pass and Weekend Pass. The regular passes can be bought for a single day and start from Rs 749, while the weekend pass is a two-day pass starts from Rs 1,249.

The league will be held across four rounds, the first and fourth rounds will take place at the Hyderabad Street Circuit in Hyderabad and the second and third rounds will be hosted at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai.

This race will also be a trial run for the track ahead of the inaugural FIA Formula E race in February 2023. The concept of the motorsports league is to bring together auto enthusiasts and other sports fans.

The league will have six city-based teams comprising two Indian drivers and two international drivers racing, one of the four being a woman driver in each team.

For further details and booking the tickets, log on to – https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/indian-racing-league-weekend-pass/ET00343449