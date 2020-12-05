Fort of Hyderabad is still intact, says Owaisi

On BJP’s promise of changing the name of Hyderabad, Owaisi said Yogi Adityanath should first see that the unconstitutional laws passed by the BJP are stopped in Uttar Pradesh.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has countered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claims of storming Hyderabad, pointing out that the BJP had not been able to make any impact in the MIM’s bastion in the Hyderabad parliamentary segment.

Speaking to the media after the results of the December 1 elections came out, Owaisi said wherever Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had campaigned, the MIM had gone and defeated the BJP there.

“In the Hyderabad parliamentary segment, there are 44 divisions. Just like last time, we contested in 34 and won 33,” he said, also coming down heavily on the national media, saying that if they wanted to keep singing praises to the BJP, they could declare that they were the BJP’s ‘band party’ and do so.

“But do not shoot off my shoulders. The BJP’s position in our home is very clear. We have went wherever Yogi and Amit Shah campaigned and defeated them there,” he said, adding that in response to the BJP’s threat of a surgical strike in the Old City, the MIM and its supporters had retaliated with a ‘democratic strike’.

On BJP’s promise of changing the name of Hyderabad, Owaisi said Yogi Adityanath should first see that the unconstitutional laws passed by the BJP are stopped in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Hyderabad MP said the MIM’s victory was a result of good team work. The party had contested in 34 divisions in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency and won 33, 12 in Secunderabad and won nine, two in Chevella and won both. From the total of 51 divisions where it contested as against the 60 in 2016, it had won 44, just like the previous election.

“It is the best strike rate as considered by me,” he said, adding that all the elected corporators would start working from Saturday itself in their divisions.

Replying to a query on whether the AIMIM would support the TRS to elect the Mayor, Owaisi said he would hold a meeting with his party functionaries before making a decision.

“A decision is to be taken and we will surely take one,” he said.

Responding to another query, Owaisi also said he would stick to his decision that the MIM would not contest from Assam and Kerala unless invited to do so.

“The All India United Democratic Front is there in Assam and Kerala has the Indian Union Muslim League. Both are established and I will not go there unless there is a situation when they need me and they invite me,” he said.

