Forum for Good Governance urges Revanth Reddy to constitute SSC, implement police reforms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Forum For Good Governance has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to constitute the State Security Commission (SSC) and establish a State Police Complaint Authority at the State and district level.

Forum president M Padmanabha Reddy on Monday wrote to the Chief Minister urging him to implement the Supreme Court’s order with regard to police reforms.

He reminded that the Supreme Court had issued certain directions to the State governments pertaining to reforms in police establishment and among them setting up of the SSC and State police complaint authority were also there.

The Court observed that the SSC would ensure the State government did not exercise unwarranted influence or pressure on the police and the said Commission would lay down broad policy guidelines, so that the State police always act according to the law of the land and the constitution of the country, he said.

The previous government acted only after the High Court took up a suo moto case and just two days before the hearing, constituted a State Security Commission headed by the Home Minister as chairperson and DGP as ex-officio Secretary and a few other members, he pointed out.

The Commission was constituted but it never met or did any work expected of it, it remained on paper only, he said. Another direction of the Supreme Court was to constitute the Police Complaint Authority at district level to look into complaints against Police officers of and up to the rank of Deputy SP.

Similarly, there should be another Police complaint authority at the state level to look into complaints against officers of the rank of SP and above. He urged the Chief Minister to immediately take steps to constitute the State security commission and police complaint authority.