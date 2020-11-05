Four arrested for blackmailing girl with morphed photos in Kothagudem

ASP Chandra appealed to the parents to monitor their children’s behavior and movements to prevent them from becoming victims of online cheating

Published: 12:46 am

Kothagudem: Two Town police on Wednesday arrested four persons for blackmailing a 14-year-old-girl by morphing her photos in an indecent manner.

Bhadrachalam ASP, M Rajesh Chandra, in-charge of Kothagudem Sub-Division, giving details of the arrest said, the main accused Akkalpalli Siva Krishna of Khanapur in Armoor mandal of Nizamabad district has trapped the girl, a ninth standard student who lives in Gowthampur area in Kothagudem through WhatsApp.

He collected her photographs and morphed them in an obscene manner and sent them back to her WhatsApp number. He then demanded her money and threatened to post the photos on social media if fails to do so.

On September 18, he along with his friends came to Gowthampur and collected a gold necklace from the girl. Again on Tuesday (October 3) he demanded Rs 3 lakhs, arrived here in a car and told the girl to come to Pragathi Vanam at Rudrampur to handover the money to him. The two town Inspector of Police B Satyanarayana and the SI, Rajender, on information caught Siva Krishna and his friends Pathakunta Sandeep Kumar, Suddapalli Karthik and Gindam Vijay Kumar red-handed while they were threatening the girl and arrested them.

ASP Chandra appealed to the parents to monitor their children’s behavior and movements to prevent them from becoming victims of online cheating. The public should not share their personal details such as photos or bank account details with strangers, they cautioned.

