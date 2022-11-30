Four arrested for selling heroin in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Four persons who were selling drugs were arrested by the Rachakonda SOT (LB Nagar) with the assistance of Saroornagar police on Wednesday. The police seized 12 gm of heroin and four mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Rachakonda SOT LB Nagar team arrested Syed Aamiar Moiz (26) of Bengaluru in Karnataka, who has been identified as the main supplier, Mohammed Saad (26), supplier-cum-consumer from Bengaluru, Palem Nivas (24) of Nellore district in AP and Mallapally Venkat Ranganadha Chary (20) of Vikarabad. One of their associate, Pratap is absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said the gang was supplying the drugs to local consumers in the city. On information the SOT LB Nagar team caught them after raiding a house at Karmanghat in Saroornagar.

A case is booked against them.