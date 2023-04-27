Maoist couple surrenders before Warangal police

They were vexed with the Maoist ideology and were also suffering from health issues, so they decided to join the mainstream by surrendering.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Warangal CP AV Ranganth producing the Maoist couple before media on Thursday.

Warangal: Two members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), Kasaraneni Ravi Kumar alias Ajit (30), and his wife Madivi Somidi alias Kalpana (25) surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Ravi Kumar was a divisional committee member and Manuguru Local Organisation Squad commander. He hailed from the erstwhile Guntur district and carried a reward of Rs.5 lakh on his head while Somidi carried a reward of Rs.4 lakh on her head. Somidi, a native of Bathinipally village of Bhadradri Kothagudem, was Manuguru LOS Deputy Commander, BK-ASR DVC of Telangana State Committee.

Ranganath said Ravi Kumar had joined the IFTU after quitting his studies in Inter first year, and subsequently got elected as President Karmika Sangam, Kothagudem Town. Later, he joined the PDSU, and worked as the Yellandu Mandal PDSU president in 2013. “In 2014, he was elevated as Kothagudem division president and erstwhile Khammam district member. While working in PDSU, he used to paste and drop posters of PDSU and was involved in five criminal cases,” he said, adding that he was attracted to the Maoist ideology and approached the late Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan in May 2016.

Since then, he worked in several capacities for the banned party. He married Somidi in 2019.

“He was involved in several exchanges of fire with the police and attacks on police in Chhattisgarh state and Telangana State,” the CP said, adding that Somidi joined the Maoist party in 2017. “As they were vexed with the Maoist ideology and also suffering from health issues, they decided to join the mainstream by surrendering to the police,” the CP said.