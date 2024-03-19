Four arrested with ganja in Hyderabad

At Medchal, the SOT (Medchal) team nabbed Nilesh (28) and Sonu Kumar Prasad (21) while they were planning to sell ganja to local customers.

By IANS Published Date - 19 March 2024, 11:24 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT in two different cases on Monday caught four persons who were carrying ganja and seized 5.9 kilograms of the contraband from them.

At Medchal, the SOT (Medchal) team nabbed Nilesh (28) and Sonu Kumar Prasad (21) while they were planning to sell ganja to local customers. Both of them had purchased the ganja from some people in Odhisa.

A case is booked at Medchal police station against them.

In the other case at Shamshabad, the SOT caught Prakash (22) and G Venkatesh (40) who had allegedly purchased the contraband from Dhoolpet in the city and selling it to construction workers.

On information the SOT (Shamshabad) caught them. Both the persons are handed over to Kothur police station for further action.