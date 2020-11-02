Four booked in UP for offering ‘namaaz’ at temple

As per the FIR, the four are members of a Delhi-based organisation called ‘Khudai Khidmatgar’.

Mathura: The Mathura police have filed an FIR against four people after two of them allegedly offered ‘namaaz’ at a temple in the Uttar Pradesh city here.

According to reports, while Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammed offered namaaz, two others — Alok Ratan and Nilesh Gupta — clicked their pictures, which were then circulated on social media.

The incident took place at around 12.30 p.m. at Nand Baba Mandir in Nandgaon on October 29.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Mukesh Goswami, Shivhari Goswami and Kanha on Sunday night.

As per the FIR, the four are members of a Delhi-based organisation called ‘Khudai Khidmatgar’.

The FIR states that Khan and Mohammed offered namaaz without taking permission from temple authorities or informing them.

“Their act has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. We have a concern that these photographs do not get misused or if there is any foreign funding behind this incident. This should also be probed if this act was intended to stir communal tensions,” read the FIR.

The accused have been booked under Sections 153-A, 295 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed additional force in the area as a precautionary measure.