Four decade-long demand fulfilled, Yellandu to get bus depot

For years the locals have demanded the earlier governments to set up a depot but the previous governments have neglected their demand

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Yellandu (Kothagudem): The four decade old demand for an RTC bus depot at Yellandu would soon be fulfilled with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar laying the foundation stone for the satellite bus depot here on Wednesday.

Though a bus station was built at Yellandu town, which was connected with the birth of SCCL company, nearly three decades ago it lacked a bus depot much to the inconvenience of the locals and buses used to be dispatched from Kothagudem depot.

For years the locals have demanded the earlier governments to set up a depot but the previous governments have neglected their demand. The TRS government which took note of the Yellandu residents’ demand promised to fulfill their desire.

“I am very glad today for having laid the foundation stone for the bus depot fulfilling a four decade old demand. It proves the commitment of the government towards development of all regions in the State”, Ajay Kumar said addressing a public gathering at the town.

He informed that the bus depot construction was expected to be completed within a year with an expenditure of Rs 3.75 crore. Once the bus depot becomes operational it would cater the needs of the residents of Yellandu town as well as nearby places.

The State government was giving priority to villages and towns that were remotely located, the minister said adding that the town which was in a neglected state in the past was now witnessing all round development with wide roads, drains and Mission Bhagiratha water supply.

Hitting out at opposition leaders, Ajay Kumar said some leaders who served as ministers and legislators in the past have failed miserably to develop their own constituencies and the towns where they live. But now they were making all kinds of false allegations against the TRS administration.

Ajay Kumar condemned the reported remarks made against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka. The Congress leader who opposed formation of separate Telangana has no moral right to speak against the Chief Minister, he said.

Land pattas distributed

Later, the Minister along with MLA B Haripriya distributed convenience deeds to residents as part of regularisaion of SCCL lands through the GO number 76 which the government has issued in August 2019. He informed that in the first phase about 1641 residents were given pattas.

He also inaugurated Rythu Vedikas at Sudimalla in Yellandu mandal and at Komminepalli of Kamepally mandal in Khammam district. He laid the foundation stone for a new gram panchayat building at Jogugudem in Kamepally mandal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .