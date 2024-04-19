| Three Including Constable Held In Attempt To Murder Case In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: Three persons including a police constable were arrested by the IS Sadan police in an attempt to murder case that was reported at Chandraiah Huts in Madannapet on Friday.

The arrested persons include N.Srisailam, a plumber and his sons – N.Jagadeeshwar, a private employee and N.Mahesh Kumar, all residents of Chandraiah Huts area.

According to the police, bearing a grudge against one N.Sai Kumar, the trio attacked the former and his friend with a knife and iron rod leaving them critically injured on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, the IS Sadan police booked a case and arrested the suspects.

A knife, iron rod, a wooden stick and other material were seized from them.