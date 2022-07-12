Four family members die of electrocution in Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:08 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Four of a family including two children died of electrocution at Beedi Colony Workers under Devanpally police station limits in Kamareddy district on Tuesday afternoon.

Two children were playing near their house when they accidentally came in contact with a live wire and to save them the parents rushed to the rescue of their children and in the process all the four family members died of electrocution, according to police.

The family members have been identified as Ahmed, Parveen and their children Adnan and Maheem.

On coming to know about the incident, Devanpally police rushed to the spot to collect more information about the incident. More details are awaited.