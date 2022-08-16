Four friends killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Representational Image.

Guntur: In a tragic road incident, four friends who were on their way to Arunachalam were killed when their car fammed into a stationary lorry in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening.

The accident occured at Tummalapalem village where three died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

According to police, the friends – two boys and two girls – were going towards Chilakaluripeta on the national highway no. 16. The lorry had stopped on the road after one of its tyres went flat.

The dead were identified as Chukka Gautham Reddy (26) of Vijayawada, Vadapally Anantha Padmanabha Chaitanya Pawan (25) of Kakinada, and Piridhi Soumika (25) of Visakhapatnam. The fourth girl Pavani who was grievously injured was taken to the Hospital in a 108 ambulance, but she died on the way.

They were architecture graduates from Varaha College of Architecture and Planning, Visakhapatnam.

Prathipadu police have registered a case and are investigating.