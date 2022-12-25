Four from Maharashtra killed as two bikes collide in Adilabad

25 December 22

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, four persons including a boy and girl of the same family from Maharashtra were killed, while a woman sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other at Hasnapur village in Thamsi mandal on Sunday. Thamsi police said that the deceased persons were Manisha (15) and Samskar (11) and their father Maruthi (40). Identity of another victim is yet to be established. The injured person was Vandana, the mother of Manish and Samskar. All of them belonged to Maharashtra.

Both Manisha, Maruthi and other person received fatal injuries when the two motorbikes dashed against each other at a curve on the outskirts of Hasnapur, resulting in spot death for the three. Samskar had fatal injuries and died while undergoing treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Medical condition of Vandana is stable. Maruthi, his wife and their children were proceeding to Adilabad from Kinwat of the neighboring state at the time of the mishap.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to RIMS-Adilabad.