Quarrel between husband and wife claims lives of two children in Adilabad

Two boys died when their mother allegedly attempted to kill herself along with the duo by jumping into an agricultural well, following a fight with her husband

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Two boys died when their mother allegedly attempted to kill herself along with the duo by jumping into an agricultural well, following a fight with her husband

Adilabad: Two boys died when their mother allegedly attempted to kill herself along with the duo by jumping into an agricultural well, following a fight with her husband at Balapur village in Jainath mandal on Wednesday. The woman was rescued by locals.

Jainath Sub-Inspector Bitla Persis said the children Aditya (4) and Aryan (2), were the sons of Sushma and Ganesh from Balapur. The two boys were brought of the well along with their mother, but died while being shifted to a hospital. Sushma had attempted to die by suicide to threaten her husband following a tiff with him. Ganesh reportedly picked an argument with Sushma when she denied him cash to buy liquor.

Also Read Adilabad police solve mystery behind murder of lab technician

Based on a complaint received from Sushma’s mother Jija Bai, a case was booked against Ganesh. She accused Ganesh of torturing Sushma mentally and physically after being addicted to liqour for quite a long time. Meanwhile, Ganesh’s mother Nila too lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Sushma killed the two boys. A case was registered against Sushma. Investigation is on.