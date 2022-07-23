Four gates of Nizam Sagar lifted

Published Date - 12:52 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: Four gates of Nizam Sagar Project in Kamareddy district were opened to release 24,000 cusecs of water.

TRS MLA Hanumanthu Shinde performed pooja and opened the gates. The gates were opened as the project was getting heavy inflows from the upstream and catchment areas.

The project is receiving as much as 36,400 cusecs of inflows. The water levels reached 1403.25 ft as against the Full Reservoir Level of 1405 ft.

