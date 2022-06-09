Four held for auto driver’s murder in Hyderabad

Published Date - 04:11 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested by the Bahadurpura police for their alleged involvement in the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver at Kishanbagh five days ago. The police seized knives and an auto from them.

According to Charminar ACP G Bhiksham Reddy, the four suspects, Waheed Khan, Amair, Shoeib and Yousuf, attacked the victim Arshad and his friend Jameel with knives and liquor bottles leading to his death on Monday.

“Prior to the murder, Waheed and Arshad had quarreled twice over some issues. On Sunday, Arshad and his friends had attacked Waheed near Attapur. The next day, on pretext of resolving the issue, Waheed called Arshad to Disney Land Hotel, where Arshad and Jameel, who accompanied him, were attacked with knives and liquor bottles. Arshad died of injuries while Jameel survived with injuries,” the ACP said, adding that special teams nabbed the suspects on Thursday.

They were produced before court.