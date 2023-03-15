| Four Held For Diversion Of 45 Quintals Of Pds Rice In Asifabad

Four held for diversion of 45 quintals of PDS rice in Asifabad

Inspector D Sudhakar said that the arrested were Abbas Khan, Faruq Khan, Md Nayeem and Khaza Mohiuddin

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Representational image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Task force personnel arrested four persons on charges of diversion of 45 quintals of rice meant for the public distribution system to Maharashtra, in Bejjur mandal centre in Asifabad district on Tuesday night. A mini van used for transporting the grains was seized.

Inspector D Sudhakar said that the arrested were Abbas Khan, Faruq Khan, Md Nayeem and Khaza Mohiuddin.

They handed over to Bejjur police.