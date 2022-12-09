Hanamkonda: 200 quintals of PDS rice seized, two held at Elkathurthy

Task Force police have apprehended two persons for smuggling PDS rice worth Rs 3.20 lakh from them at Elkathurthy village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Task Force police with the seized vehicle of PDS rice at Elkathurthy in Hanamkonda district on Friday

Hanamkonda: Task Force police have apprehended two persons for smuggling PDS rice worth Rs 3.20 lakh from them at Elkathurthy village in the district on Friday.

“ On receiving credible information about the PDS rice smuggling, the Task Force team intercepted a DCM vehicle (TS03UB7699) at Elkathurthy bus station and apprehended driver of the vehicle Korapati Sravan Kumar of Warangal, and seized- 200 quintals of PDS broken.

The police have also apprehended one Praveen Kumar of Vanghapahad in connection with the case. They have purchased PDS rice from surrounding areas to sell it at higher price for illegal benefits.

The seized property along with the accused has been handed over to Elkathurthy police for taking further action,” said a press note by Task Force.