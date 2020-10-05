Four held with Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash on Hyderabad outskirts

The four persons taken into custody were identfied as Srinivas Babu, B Anjaneyulu, P Suresh and Mohd. Majid

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team and the Shamirpet police caught four persons carrying cash, allegedly to be distributed to voters ahead of the Dubbak assembly elections on the city outskirts here on Monday night. Police seized Rs 40 lakh from them.

Police sources said the four persons were caught near Shamirpet transporting the cash in two cars. Further enquiry revealed that the unaccounted cash was being taken from Patancheru to be distributed to the voter ahead of the polls. The police have taken up investigation of the source of the cash, which is suspected to belong to a BJP leader.

