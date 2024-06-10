Four killed in separate road accidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 11:39 PM

Bhupalpally/Karimnagar: Four people, including two teenagers, died in separate road accidents on Monday. In the first incident, two youngsters died, while another sustained serious injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction on the outskirts of Kamalapur village in Bhupalpally on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as R Naresh (30) and R Pramod (25). The injured was identified as Sidhu. While Naresh died on the spot, Pramod succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital. Locals alleged that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police registered a case.

In another incident, two teenagers died in a road accident on the Karimnagar- Warangal national highway near Keshavapatnam in Karimnagar district on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the bike they were riding on rammed a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

The deceased were identified as Pittala Mahesh (18) and Narsingoju Arvind Chary (16), both residents of Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal in Karimnagar district. While Mahesh completed his intermediate in a college at Jammikunta, Arvind Chary passed SSC. Police registered a case. The bodies were shifted to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.