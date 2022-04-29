Four killed, one injured after two-storey building collapses in Yadadri

Published: 29 April 22

Railing of a two storey building collapsed at yadagirigutta resuling in killing of four persons.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Four persons died and one injured when the balcony of a two storey building collapsed at Yadagirigutta on Friday. The police took up rescue operations suspecting for victims stuck under the debris which was removed using cranes, but there were no more victims.

The deceased were identified as the building owner Gundlapally Dasharatha Goud (70), RMP doctor Angati Upender(45), Ch Srinivas (40) and Srinath (40) from Yadagirigutta. Giri, who was operating a batteries shop, also received serious injuries in the incident. He has been shifted to area hospital of Bhongir for better treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

The balcony of the house owned by Gundlapally Dasharatha Goud at Sri Ramnagar, had suddenly collapsed resulting in the incident. The building was housing both shops and residential portions. In the ground floor of the building, an iron shop and cloth showroom were being run. While Dasharatha Goud was residing in the first floor of the building, Srinath was running the iron shop in the ground floor and the other two came to him on some work.

The locals said Dasharatha came to speak to Srinath when the balcony collapsed making a loud thud. A few customers as well as owners of shops located adjacently, ran on to the main road to save themselves and escaped unhurt.

The building owners reportedly removed some parts of the house and two pillars for renovation of the house a couple of months ago. Cracks have developed to the walls of the house at the time, which could have led to the incident. The police took up an investigation into the incident.

