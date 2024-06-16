Heavy rush being witnessed at Yadadri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 02:15 PM

Hyderabad: Heavy rush is being witnessed at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadadri on Sunday. With extended weekend and Monday being a holiday, devotees turned up in large numbers for the Lord’s darshan.

Generally, about 30,000 to 40,000 devotees visit the temple every day, but on Sunday, nearly the turnout could cross one lakh devotees by evening, officials said.

Due to the heavy rush, the Madaveedhis are abuzz with pilgrim activity. People were seen enjoying the pleasant atmosphere and relishing the prasadam after the darshan.

While it was taking about three hours for special entry ticket darshan, pilgrims in the free darshan queues had to wait for four hours. Though, not in equal quantum, considerable rush was also being witnessed at old Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, downhill.